Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.92. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $19.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $127.20. 508,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

