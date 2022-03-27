WHALE Price Up 6.1% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $6.03 or 0.00013512 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $46.43 million and approximately $522,106.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.50 or 0.07010235 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.16 or 1.00037733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043550 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.