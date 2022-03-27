Wickes Group plc (WIX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.80 on June 8th

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:WIX opened at GBX 180 ($2.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 148.10 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.80). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.72. The stock has a market cap of £467.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.69) to GBX 290 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.69).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

