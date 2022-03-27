WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will announce $173.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $174.80 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $286.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $709.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $787,420 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

