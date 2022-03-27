Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

WVVI stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

