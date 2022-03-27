William Blair Comments on Zymergen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zymergen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zymergen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 451.58% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%.

ZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

ZY opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

In other Zymergen news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $16,383,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 1,068,995 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.