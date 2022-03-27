William Blair Weighs in on HireRight Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HireRight in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for HireRight’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE:HRT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

