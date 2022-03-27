WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.39

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.39 and last traded at $65.11, with a volume of 1925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 71.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

