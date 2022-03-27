World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) EVP Bradley Blum Sells 9,800 Shares

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,472,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 484,413 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,928,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 445,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

