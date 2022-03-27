XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.28 million, a PE ratio of 186.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. XOMA has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $41.99.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 138.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

