XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.58. 58,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,816,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.
The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
