XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.58. 58,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,816,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $241,853,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in XPeng by 1,270.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

