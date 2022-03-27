Yaniv Zion Sarig Sells 166,127 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ATER stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 183.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 488,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

