Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $46.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.12 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Shares of YTRA traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,285. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

