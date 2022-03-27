Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 92,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $7,835,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 404,740 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

