Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 490,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextDecade by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextDecade by 39.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 219,867 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NEXT stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 17,227,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.16. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

