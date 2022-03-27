Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Clean Energy Fuels accounts for about 1.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 572,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 256,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 706,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 2,742,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,133. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

