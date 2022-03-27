Yaupon Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 2.6% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 240.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 615,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,670,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.47. 470,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.