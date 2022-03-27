Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 234,590 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $9.02.

DAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

