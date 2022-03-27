Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 91,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

