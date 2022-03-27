Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.29. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.