Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.72. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cango by 339.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 270,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cango by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cango by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cango by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 104,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,899. Cango has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $385.19 million, a P/E ratio of -256.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.