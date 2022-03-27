Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genius Sports reported earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GENI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 734,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,292. The stock has a market cap of $901.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

