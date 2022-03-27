Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will post sales of $602.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $575.02 million to $625.15 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $439.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.51. The stock had a trading volume of 431,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,164. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $207.86 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.