Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of STOR opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

