Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 31.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 188,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

