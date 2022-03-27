Zacks: Analysts Expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braze.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. William Blair began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.91.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 567,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,671. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

