Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to announce $457.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.26 million and the highest is $467.50 million. CDK Global posted sales of $433.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of CDK traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 754,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after buying an additional 2,635,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,342,000 after buying an additional 2,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDK Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

