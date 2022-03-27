Zacks: Analysts Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

CMPS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 241,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,320. The stock has a market cap of $522.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.