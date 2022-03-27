Zacks: Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to report $21.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.32 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $84.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 31,613,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,251,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

