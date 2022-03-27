Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.27. 591,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,798. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

