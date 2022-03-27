Zacks: Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $2.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.60. ICON Public posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $11.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

ICLR traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $238.63. The company had a trading volume of 414,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,992. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day moving average is $266.19. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $183.26 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.