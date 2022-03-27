Zacks: Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $2.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.60. ICON Public posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $11.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICON Public.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.
ICLR traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $238.63. The company had a trading volume of 414,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,992. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day moving average is $266.19. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $183.26 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
About ICON Public (Get Rating)
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.