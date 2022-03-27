Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will report sales of $40.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.58 million to $54.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $190.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,979,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 581,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,674,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 664,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,081. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

