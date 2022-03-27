Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will post sales of $667.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $638.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $696.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. StockNews.com lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.18. 300,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,615. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

