Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $800.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800.43 million and the highest is $801.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $713.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 294,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $130.28. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $178.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,852,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.