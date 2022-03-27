Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.92. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 428,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,767. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $662,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

