Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $622.40. 2,243,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,179. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.72 and a 1-year high of $622.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.93.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

