Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Rollins also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 597,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

