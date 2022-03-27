Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to report $55.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.49 million and the highest is $56.30 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $50.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $221.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $226.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $234.80 million, with estimates ranging from $220.63 million to $247.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 331,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73,251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 64,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 185,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

