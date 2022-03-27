Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.16. uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uniQure.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

QURE opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after buying an additional 77,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 423,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after buying an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 541,845 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

