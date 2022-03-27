Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VNET Group’s earnings. VNET Group reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VNET Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 310.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

