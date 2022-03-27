Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VNET Group’s earnings. VNET Group reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VNET Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.
Shares of VNET stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $34.88.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VNET Group (VNET)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.