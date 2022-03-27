Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Vonage reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 2,007,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,462. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

