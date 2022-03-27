Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.85 Million

Brokerages expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) to report $73.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.71 million. Arco Platform reported sales of $54.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year sales of $220.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.06 million to $222.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $288.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arco Platform.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARCE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

