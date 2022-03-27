Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $8.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to report $8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.79. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $6.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $35.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.55 to $38.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $38.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.09 to $39.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $628.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,106. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.78 and its 200 day moving average is $568.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

