Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Announce $3.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 to $4.18. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $18.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.98 to $18.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of CPE traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,838 shares of company stock worth $44,478,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

