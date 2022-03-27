Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,994,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,437. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.