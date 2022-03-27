Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

