Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. LendingTree posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.46. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.