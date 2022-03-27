Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. 653,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

