Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LTCH. Imperial Capital downgraded Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Latch has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Latch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Latch by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Latch by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Latch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

