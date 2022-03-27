Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

